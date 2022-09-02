2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Doesn't Cost Much More Than the Sedan

It shouldn't knock you off your feet to hear that one of Mercedes-Benz's flagship offerings is expensive. But even though the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a bit larger than the EQS sedan, it's not much costlier.

Mercedes-Benz this week announced pricing for the 2023 EQS SUV. It will start at $105,550 for the EQS 450 Plus SUV, including $1,150 for destination, which carries a battery capable of providing an EPA-estimated range of 305 miles. That's only $2,190 more than the 2022 EQS 450 Plus sedan, although the sedan's range is a fair bit higher, coming in at 350 miles per charge. This model puts a single electric motor on the rear axle, producing 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque.

Stepping up to the more potent EQS 580 SUV incurs a decent cost penalty, but it also brings the SUV and sedan to near parity. The 2023 EQS 580 SUV will set you back $127,100 including destination, which is only $150 higher than the 2022 EQS 580 sedan's MSRP of $126,950. Range drops to 285 miles on the SUV (compared to 340 on the sedan), while the addition of a second electric motor boosts output to 536 hp and 633 lb-ft.

While we haven't yet driven the EQS SUV, we have reason to believe it'll be every inch as impressive as the EQS sedan. A quick jaunt in the SUV's passenger seat revealed that the ride quality is just as pillowy as the sedan, and every bit of important tech makes its way over, too, including the excellent dash spanning Hyperscreen. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will make its way to dealerships this fall.