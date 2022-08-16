2023 Mazda3 Earns Small Power, Price Bumps

The 2023 Mazda3 doesn't pick up too many updates, but who's going to complain about a few extra horsepower?

Mazda on Tuesday unveiled changes to the 2023 Mazda3. Mazda's compact car will remain available as both a hatchback and a coupe. The base 2.0-liter I4 engine is dead and gone, with the 2.5-liter I4 taking its place as the sole naturally aspirated option. Power is up by 5 horsepower, to a total 191 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque. Updated cylinder-deactivation tech boosts fuel economy a smidge as well, achieving up to an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway in certain trims. A six-speed auto is standard, but a six-speed manual is available on the Premium trim.

Those seeking a bit more power will be happy to find that the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 also remains on the table. Output remains the same as before with this engine; using 87-octane gas will produce 227 hp and 310 lb-ft, while bumping that up to premium raises output to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic transmission remains standard, and all-wheel drive is included, as well.

Even if you don't count the 2.0-liter model's departure, the Mazda3 does get a bit more expensive for 2023 -- as does the mandatory destination charge, which rises $50 from $1,015 to $1,065. A base Mazda3 2.5 S sedan will set you back $23,615 including destination, a bump of $850 over last year. If you want a hatchback, expect to shell out an additional $1,000. A top-spec 2.5 Turbo Premium will run you $35,065 for the sedan, or $36,365 for the hatch.

Mazda3 hatchbacks will start landing at dealerships in the fall, with sedans to follow in the winter.