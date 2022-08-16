Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Cars

2023 Mazda3 Earns Small Power, Price Bumps

Naturally aspirated models net an extra 5 horsepower, but the base 2.0-liter engine is no longer available.

Andrew Krok headshot
Andrew Krok
2 min read
2023 Mazda3
This is neither a midcycle refresh nor a new generation, so the Mazda3's aesthetics remain untouched for 2023.
Mazda

The 2023 Mazda3 doesn't pick up too many updates, but who's going to complain about a few extra horsepower?

Mazda on Tuesday unveiled changes to the 2023 Mazda3. Mazda's compact car will remain available as both a hatchback and a coupe. The base 2.0-liter I4 engine is dead and gone, with the 2.5-liter I4 taking its place as the sole naturally aspirated option. Power is up by 5 horsepower, to a total 191 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque. Updated cylinder-deactivation tech boosts fuel economy a smidge as well, achieving up to an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway in certain trims. A six-speed auto is standard, but a six-speed manual is available on the Premium trim.

Those seeking a bit more power will be happy to find that the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 also remains on the table. Output remains the same as before with this engine; using 87-octane gas will produce 227 hp and 310 lb-ft, while bumping that up to premium raises output to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic transmission remains standard, and all-wheel drive is included, as well.

2021 Mazda3 Turbo looks raucous in 5-door form

See all photos

Even if you don't count the 2.0-liter model's departure, the Mazda3 does get a bit more expensive for 2023 -- as does the mandatory destination charge, which rises $50 from $1,015 to $1,065. A base Mazda3 2.5 S sedan will set you back $23,615 including destination, a bump of $850 over last year. If you want a hatchback, expect to shell out an additional $1,000. A top-spec 2.5 Turbo Premium will run you $35,065 for the sedan, or $36,365 for the hatch.

Mazda3 hatchbacks will start landing at dealerships in the fall, with sedans to follow in the winter.