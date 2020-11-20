Available in both sedan and hatchback variants, the new Mazda3 Turbo ramps up the output without making the experience too crazy.
The Mazdaspeed3 was a blisteringly fun car that took a regular ol' hatchback and gave it a big juvenile kick in the powertrain.
But the inexorable march of time affects us all, and in Mazda's case, the automaker has grown up a lot over the past few years.
It's no surprise, then, that despite some impressive on-paper figures, the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo acts more like a retired hot hatch that just wants to sit on the deck and grill all day.
Even the tech is all grown up.
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot all come packed into an 8.8-inch screen running the latest version of Mazda Connect, which has a minimalist interface that's easy on the eyes.
Nobody should have to sell the farm to pick up a 2021 Mazda3 Turbo, either.
The sedan starts at $30,845 including $945 for destination, while the hatch's base price is $31,845.
Throw in the Premium Plus Package and the two vehicles end up running $33,395 and $34,695, respectively.
It might not be the bonkers little hot hatch that Mazdaspeed aficionados were hoping for, but with ample torque and a smooth delivery, the Mazda3 Turbo could be the right purchase for folks who aren't yet ready to give up all the fun things in life.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo.
Discuss: 2021 Mazda3 Turbo looks raucous in 5-door form
