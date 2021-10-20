2023 Kia Sportage reveal coming Oct. 27

Kia

Here comes the 2023 Kia Sportage. On Wednesday, the brand teased the new SUV ahead of its US debut, which is scheduled for Oct. 27 -- just one week from today. That's all fine and dandy, but do note we've seen this vehicle in full since Kia revealed it globally earlier this year. Don't expect many (if any) surprises, in other words.

That's no bad thing if you're a fan of the Sportage's wild design. It's a similar, futuristic direction to that which sister company Hyundai took with the latest Tucson. But the Sportage has its own feel, with angular running lights up front, a massive Tiger Nose front grille and some surfacing reminiscent of the Kia EV6. Overall, we think the 2023 Sportage is a real looker. Park this next to a RAV4 or Equinox and decide which looks fresher.

Enlarge Image Kia

The cockpit pulls a lot from recent Kias and Hyundais as well, especially from the lovely Carnival's interior. A massive screen houses two displays for the driver's gauges and the infotainment system. Still, plenty of buttons exist as nice touch points for various features, and the HVAC vent's design line on the passenger side is still a very cool look.

As for powertrains, the leading contender is a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine with 177 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Kia could very well toss some electrification into the mix, as we've seen with the new Tucson over at Hyundai. We'll learn much more when the sheet comes off in just seven days.