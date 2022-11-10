2023 Kia EV6 GT Delivers 576 HP for $62,695

Kia came out swinging when the automaker debuted its 2023 EV6 GT electric hatchback at Monterey Car Week. This 576-horsepower hot hatch will certainly be exciting to drive, but after its debut, we were left wondering exactly how expensive it might be. Now, we finally have some answers.

Kia this week announced pricing for the 2023 EV6 lineup. The base Light RWD variant is gone, which means the Wind RWD is now the car's base trim, which starts at $49,795 (including $1,295 in destination charges), a bump of $1,000 over last year's Wind RWD. In fact, every carryover trim received the same price hike for this year. The entry-level EV6 offers a single electric motor on the rear axle producing 225 horsepower, and its 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an EPA-estimated 310 miles of range.

If you prefer the peace of mind that comes with all-wheel drive, the EV6's Wind trim does offer an AWD variant, producing 320 hp with help from a second electric motor on the front axle. That adds $3,900 to the Wind's bottom line, and it also carries a slight range penalty, dropping its overall estimate to 282 miles.

The next trim, GT-Line, offers more equipment for a little extra change. The RWD GT-Line carries the same 310-mile range estimate, asking just a bit more than the Wind AWD at $53,995 including destination. An all-wheel-drive version is available here, as well, hiking the price to $58,695 and lowering its range to 252 miles.

Finally, there's the beefy boy, the EV6 GT. Its pair of electric motors produces a prodigious 576 hp, and it comes with some solidly sporty bits, like an electronic limited-slip rear differential, adaptive dampers and bigger brakes, in addition to lightweight sport seats. You'll have to pay to play, though; the starting price for this model is $62,695. All that performance means range suffers a bit, though, with EPA estimates for the EV6 GT coming in at just 206 miles per charge.