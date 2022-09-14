2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Gains New Willys Trim

Jeep's plug-in-hybrid Wrangler 4xe is not only one of the best versions of its legendary off-roader, it's also one of the most popular PHEVs on sale. To capitalize on that popularity, Jeep introduced a new Willys 4xe trim level at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday that brings heritage design cues to its plug-in SUV.

The Willys decal on the hood is lined with Electric Blue, Jeep's signature color for plug-in hybrids that is also found on the badges and tow hooks. Previous Willys models got a rad "4-Wheel Drive" decal on the tailgate, and the 4xe version modifies it with an "Electric" script at the top. Other Willys touches include standard LED headlights and fog lights, a black grille, black 17-inch wheels wearing Firestone Destination mud-terrain tires, rock rails, a limited-slip rear differential, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system and heavy duty floor mats with a topographical map motif.

Jeep

Like other Wrangler 4xe models, the Willys pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, an electric motor and a 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack. That setup provides the Wrangler with 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, as well as a pure electric range of 21 miles. The Willys 4xe has a full-time four-wheel-drive system, Dana 44 axles and a suspension lift with 10.1 inches of ground clearance.

The Wrangler Willys 4xe will reach dealers in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a starting price of $55,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. That makes it the cheapest plug-in Wrangler you can buy, with the more road-oriented 2023 Sahara 4xe starting at $56,360 and the rugged Rubicon 4xe costing $60,190. For now, the Wrangler Willys 4xe will still qualify for the $7,500 EV federal tax credit.