Jeep brings the affordable off-road Willys trim to the 2021 Gladiator

Jeep

Jeep's Gladiator Rubicon is a hard-core off-road truck with immense capabilities out on the trail; unfortunately, it's got a price tag to match. Jeep hasn't forgotten about the rest of us, though, and announced Friday that the Wrangler's popular Willys trim would be making its way to the Gladiator.

Why is that cool? Because it takes a couple of useful bits from the Rubicon and adds some black trim for way less than you'd have to shell out for the Rubicon. Specifically, it gets the Rubicon's rock sliders (convenient to have off-road with such a long-wheelbase vehicle) and a locking rear differential. It also receives some chunky 32-inch mud-terrain tires, which not only look rad but will make life off-road a lot easier.

"Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we're thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers," Jim Morrison, head of Jeep for North America, said in a statement. "Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability."

The Gladiator Willys will set you back $36,760, including destination, which, compared with the Rubicon's $45,615, ain't bad. The Willys is currently available at Jeep dealerships.