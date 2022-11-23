2023 Jeep Compass Makes AWD and New Turbo Engine Standard

The Jeep Compass may have been revised for the 2022 model year, but that doesn't mean the automaker is going to ignore its compact SUV in the years to follow. Just one year after its mild makeover, this small utility vehicle is picking up some solid new additions.

Jeep this week unveiled the 2023 Compass. Front-wheel drive, which used to be standard, has been removed from the lineup completely. Now, every model comes standard with the automaker's Active Drive all-wheel-drive system -- and TrailHawk variants take it one step further with Active Drive Low, which adds a low gear with a 20:1 crawl ratio.

The other big news can be found under the hood. Every Compass now comes standard with 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine, producing 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. That's a fair bit beefier than the old 2.4-liter naturally aspirated I4, which made just 177 hp and 172 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across all trims, as well.

There are some additional changes, as well, but they're pretty mild. Sport and Latitude trims get new 17-inch wheels, while Latitude trims and up now come with automatic high-beam headlights. Every trim also picks up some new safety systems, including a rear-seat reminder, a security alarm and drowsy-driver detection. This is in addition to the usual suite of active and passive driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Otherwise, the 2023 Compass carries on with the same tweaks that were bestowed upon it in the previous model year. The aesthetics have been sharpened up a bit, and there's some solid tech inside, including a standard 10.1-inch infotainment screen running Uconnect 5, as well as an available 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The 2023 Compass should make its way to dealers in the first quarter of next year.