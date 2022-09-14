2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teasers Offer the Best Preview Yet

Honda is in the middle of a major SUV onslaught. We've already seen new versions of the HR-V and CR-V, and now, it's time for the Pilot to take the spotlight. Honda first teased its revised three-row SUV by hiding it in the mountains, but it's finally time to let some of its sheet metal shine.

Honda this week published new teaser images for the upcoming 2023 Honda Pilot, which will debut in the fall. In addition to showing off this SUV in plenty of camouflage, Honda also released two pictures showing the vehicle completely uncovered in its off-road-ready TrailSport trim.

The Pilot's freshening borrows some elements from the sleeker, more adult HR-V and CR-V redesigns, but there are still plenty of bulky, SUV-appropriate bits, like the honkin' front grille. The taillights ditch their former shape for something more compact, and they're now connected by way of an off-color trim piece spanning the width of the tailgate.

While Honda has not yet divulged any specs, it did give us some information about the upcoming TrailSport trim, a new variant we first saw implemented on the smaller Passport. The Pilot TrailSport will come with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, a beefier all-wheel-drive system and a suspension specifically tuned for off-road antics. That's a bit more than what's offered on the Passport, which makes sense, as Honda is claiming the Pilot TrailSport will be the automaker's "most rugged SUV ever." We'll find out for sure when it debuts before the year is up.