The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Is Somewhere In This Photo

Honda will continue its new product onslaught later this year with the redesigned Pilot SUV, and a new teaser image just barely gives us a glimpse at the three-row crossover in off-road TrailSport trim.

When I say just barely I mean it. The Pilot is just a tiny spec on this rocky mountain trail, and the SUV is covered in black camouflage cladding to boot. But we can see that the fourth-generation Pilot will have a boxier silhouette and nicer proportions than the slightly ungainly current model. The new Pilot should also have a larger grille and sleeker headlights like the ones on the recently redesigned CR-V.

Honda

The new TrailSport trim first debuted on the Passport last year. In addition to orange accents and different faux skid plate designs, the TrailSport adds more ground clearance, chunkier-looking tires and standard all-wheel drive with torque vectoring to the Passport. Expect the treatment to be the same for the Pilot, though Honda says the Pilot TrailSport will be its most capable SUV ever, so it could receive some other mechanical enhancements.

The 2023 Pilot will make its debut within the next couple months before likely going on sale before the end of the year. Honda is also set to reveal the next-gen Accord this year, and new generations of the Odyssey minivan and Ridgeline pickup based on the 2023 Pilot will follow within the next year or two.