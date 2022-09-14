X
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Off-Road Ready in New Teasers

We'll get a proper unveiling this fall.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
1 of 6 Honda

Honda this week published new teaser images for the upcoming 2023 Honda Pilot, which will debut in the fall.     

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
2 of 6 Honda

In addition to showing off this SUV in plenty of camouflage, Honda also released two pictures showing the vehicle completely uncovered in its off-road-ready TrailSport trim.     

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
3 of 6 Honda

The Pilot's freshening borrows some elements from the sleeker, more adult HR-V and CR-V redesigns, but there are still plenty of bulky, SUV-appropriate bits, like the honkin' front grille.     

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
4 of 6 Honda

The Pilot TrailSport will come with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, a beefier all-wheel-drive system and a suspension specifically tuned for off-road antics.    

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
5 of 6 Honda

That's a bit more than what's offered on the Passport, which makes sense, as Honda is claiming the Pilot TrailSport will be the automaker's "most rugged SUV ever."     

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser
6 of 6 Honda

We'll find out for sure when it debuts before the year is up.    

