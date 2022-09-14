2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Off-Road Ready in New Teasers

Honda this week published new teaser images for the upcoming 2023 Honda Pilot, which will debut in the fall.
In addition to showing off this SUV in plenty of camouflage, Honda also released two pictures showing the vehicle completely uncovered in its off-road-ready TrailSport trim.
The Pilot's freshening borrows some elements from the sleeker, more adult HR-V and CR-V redesigns, but there are still plenty of bulky, SUV-appropriate bits, like the honkin' front grille.
The Pilot TrailSport will come with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, a beefier all-wheel-drive system and a suspension specifically tuned for off-road antics.
That's a bit more than what's offered on the Passport, which makes sense, as Honda is claiming the Pilot TrailSport will be the automaker's "most rugged SUV ever."
We'll find out for sure when it debuts before the year is up.