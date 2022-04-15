2022 Honda Passport Trailsport: Rugged Yet Totally Livable

This butched-up SUV offers enhanced off-road capability, yet for family duty it's still supremely comfortable and versatile.
The 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport is a rugged-looking yet totally livable SUV.
The Passport is 7.4 inches shorter and has one less row of seats than its sibling, the Honda Pilot.
Trailsport models come standard with 18-inch wheels and tires with taller sidewalls for better off-road performance. Ground clearance clocks in at 8.1 inches.
Orange-and-black Trailsport badges let you know this is an off-road-focused Passport.
Just one engine is offered here, a 3.5-liter V6 with 280-horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
A super-smooth nine-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment, too.
The Passport's interior is certainly showing its age, but it's beautifully built and super functional.
This is one of the ugliest instrument clusters you can get in any vehicle today. Yuck!
The Passport's center console is huge and features a nifty roll-top lid.
