2022 Honda Passport Trailsport: Rugged Yet Totally Livable

This butched-up SUV offers enhanced off-road capability, yet for family duty it's still supremely comfortable and versatile.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
The 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport is a rugged-looking yet totally livable SUV.

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
The Passport is 7.4 inches shorter and has one less row of seats than its sibling, the Honda Pilot. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
Trailsport models come standard with 18-inch wheels and tires with taller sidewalls for better off-road performance. Ground clearance clocks in at 8.1 inches. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
Orange-and-black Trailsport badges let you know this is an off-road-focused Passport. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
Just one engine is offered here, a 3.5-liter V6 with 280-horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
A super-smooth nine-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment, too. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
The Passport's interior is certainly showing its age, but it's beautifully built and super functional.

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
This is one of the ugliest instrument clusters you can get in any vehicle today. Yuck!

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
The Passport's center console is huge and features a nifty roll-top lid. 

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
For more photos of the 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
2022 Honda Passport Trailsport
