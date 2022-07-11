2023 Honda Civic Type R Will Debut on July 20

There are hot hatches, and then there's the Honda Civic Type R. This turbocharged wonder earns holy-grail status among compact performance cars because it's so freakin' good to drive while also being practical, comfortable and even relatively affordable. That's why we're super excited about the debut of the brand-new Type R, a car that's been teased for months. But it looks like we won't have to salivate much longer, as Honda on Monday confirmed it'll show the new Civic Type R on Wednesday, July 20.

What do we know about the new Type R? Next to nothing. It'll be based on the new Civic hatchback, which means it'll have a far more mature design than its overstyled predecessor, though the requisite giant wing will obviously remain. We've seen the new Civic Type R testing at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan (where it set a new lap record) and Germany's infamous Nürburgring, and it looks fast as heck -- as it should be.

Honda previously said the new Type R will be the company's "best performing" Civic, though that kind of goes without saying. We've heard rumors that the new Type R will use a tweaked version of the current car's 2.0-liter, turbo I4 engine, meaning we can expect at least 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching will almost certainly be offered, and front-wheel drive should remain, as well.

For the full scoop, check back on July 20. Honda will reveal the Civic Type R online at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).