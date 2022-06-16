Watch the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Tear It Up Around the Nurburgring

The first Honda Civic Type R to come to the US was so obscenely delightful that it quickly became a favorite among critics and car geeks alike. Honda has teased its successor for some time now, following the debut of the 11th-generation Civic on which it's based, and the automaker's latest video offers some proof as to the hot hatch's performance chops.

Honda on Thursday published a new video of the upcoming 2023 Civic Type R tackling the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It's not a full 'Ring run, but rather a stylized smattering of clips where the hot hatch is absolutely caning it around the notoriously long and arduous racetrack. Its signature triple tailpipes return for another generation, and the song spitting forth sounds pretty easy on the ears.

We've seen the Civic Type R in action before, most recently at Suzuka by way of a video released at the Tokyo Auto Salon trade show in January. Details are still extremely light, and we have no idea what's under the hood, or how much power it's putting out. But we don't have much longer to wait, and details will likely start pouring forth once the camouflage comes off. For context, the outgoing Type R uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 to send 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

2022 is shaping up to be quite the busy year for Honda. In addition to the Type R's debut, we have new versions of the Accord, CR-V and Pilot to look forward to. We've also taken a spin in the brand spankin' new 2023 HR-V, and we can't wait to tell you all about that little guy in the very near future.