2023 Genesis GV60 EV Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is a nonprofit organization that evaluates vehicles in crashworthiness tests that go above and beyond the federal government's five-star system. It's a big deal -- so big, in fact, that automakers routinely engineer or revise vehicles specifically to do better on these tests, all in the hopes of securing the IIHS' vaunted Top Safety Pick Plus award. And now, there's one more EV on that list.

The IIHS announced this week that the 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV has performed well enough in the Institute's tests to earn the Top Safety Pick Plus accolade. This puts the GV60 in the same bucket as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is built on the same underlying platform.

In order to earn this award, a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. A quick perusal of the GV60's scores show that the small SUV achieved the top crash test score of Good in every test category, including nearly every subcategory. If it scored lower in any meta-category, it wouldn't have been eligible for Top Safety Pick Plus.

But crash tests are only part of the overall equation. A vehicle must also perform well on a headlight evaluation, which takes both visibility and glare into account. The GV60 only offers a single kind of headlight, which was rated Good in the IIHS' tests. The IIHS also evaluates how easily child seats work with a vehicle's LATCH system, and in this category, the GV60 earned the second-highest rating, Acceptable, because its lower anchors are mounted too deep in the rear seats.

Finally, a vehicle must also achieve high scores in evaluations of its crash prevention tech. In tests that rated the GV60's ability to avoid collisions with both other vehicles and pedestrians, the Genesis earned the highest crash avoidance rating of Superior.