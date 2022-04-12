/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Ready for Desert Shenanigans

Chevy's off-road-ready Silverado has awesome suspension tech.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
This is Chevy's new Silverado ZR2.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
This is the most off-road-focused Silverado.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
The interior gets a major upgrade.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
These Multimatic shocks help the ZR2 excel off road.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
There's way better cabin tech now, too.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
Seriously, this interior is a huge improvement.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
Overall, the Silverado ZR2 is a great truck.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
It doesn't quite have the wheel travel of the Ford F-150 Raptor, though.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
It sure does look mean.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
Keep scrolling for more photos of this off-road truck.

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 OGI
