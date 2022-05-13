Chevy's Suburban and Tahoe Get Super Cruise for 2023, Kind Of

This week's biggest news from General Motors came in the form of the wildly powerful and superexpensive Escalade V, but lurking in that model's extremely large shadow are the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, which debuted on Friday.

Like the Escalade V, the Tahoe and Suburban benefit from some quality of life updates for 2023, but the biggest among these is the addition of Super Cruise. Or rather the future availability of Super Cruise on those models. This is because the computers that control the excellent hands-free driving assistant are constrained due to the global semiconductor shortage, so it's unlikely that if you rush to your dealer and order a new Tahoe it will come so equipped.

Also new are some additional colors, including Silver Sage Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat and Sterling Grey Metallic, as well as a new black grille with Chevrolet spelled out, which is available as a factory accessory. Other than that, it's business as usual in full-size Chevy SUV town, which makes sense given that both models were totally overhauled not that long ago.

We asked Chevrolet when the new Suburban and Tahoe models would hit dealers but didn't hear back in time for publication.