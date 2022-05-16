2023 Cadillac Lyriq Starts at $62,990, Orders Open May 19

If you were worried that you wouldn't be able to purchase a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq after the first bunch sold out in 10 minutes, fear not. That small batch of preorders was just the beginning, although the window stickers do reach a little higher from here on out.

Cadillac on Monday announced that 2023 Lyriq order books will open on May 19. Prospective buyers will be given the choice between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. Additionally, those placing orders will pick up some new incentives that will be retroactively applied to those who ordered the Debut Edition late last year.

The 2023 Lyriq will start at $62,990 (including $1,195 in destination charges) for a rear-wheel drive Lyriq producing 340 horsepower with an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. Step up to all-wheel drive, which bumps output to 500 hp and allows for a 3,500-pound towing capacity, and that price rises $64,990. This represents a $3,000 bump over the Debut Edition, which went on sale at $59,990. Oftentimes, a special debut edition ends up being the priciest variant on offer, but in this case, it turned out to be the least expensive.

One thing Debut Edition buyers won't be able to access is the Lyriq's expanded color palette. 2023 Lyriqs can be ordered in blue and white, in addition to the grey and black paint jobs that were offered for the Debut Edition. In the 2024 model year, Cadillac will add even more colors.

That said, Lyriq buyers new and old will now have access to an incentive that should help owners get used to charging. Every Lyriq purchase will include either 2 years of unlimited free charging at EVgo stations, or $1,500 toward the installation cost of a Level 2 home charger. It's worth noting that the $1,500 only goes towards installation of the charger; purchasing the hardware is left entirely to the owner.

Once orders start flowing in, standard 2023 Lyriqs should start reaching their owners later this year, although AWD variants won't start being delivered until early in calendar year 2023. Cadillac is still producing Debut Editions, which are currently being delivered to customers.