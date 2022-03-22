/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Get Ready, Production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Has Begun

The all-electric luxury SUV is assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee alongside the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 as well as the GMC Acadia.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
1 of 6 Cadillac

Retail production of the exciting new Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV has officially begun. 

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
2 of 6 Cadillac

This battery-powered utility vehicle is assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee. 

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
3 of 6 Cadillac

GM has the capacity to build nearly 200,000 of these vehicles per year. 

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
4 of 6 Cadillac

The body structure is something you don't often see.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
5 of 6 Cadillac

The Cadillac XT5 and XT6 as well as the GMC Acadia are also assembled in Spring Hill.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Starts
6 of 6 Cadillac

GM says demand for the Lyriq is strong.

