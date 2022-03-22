Get Ready, Production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Has Begun

The all-electric luxury SUV is assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee alongside the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 as well as the GMC Acadia.
Retail production of the exciting new Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV has officially begun.
This battery-powered utility vehicle is assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
GM has the capacity to build nearly 200,000 of these vehicles per year.
The Cadillac XT5 and XT6 as well as the GMC Acadia are also assembled in Spring Hill.
GM says demand for the Lyriq is strong.