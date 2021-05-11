2022 Volkswagen Tiguan gallery: Sensible shoes

Refreshed for the latest model year, the Tiguan has been mildly improved, though it's still a very middle-of-the-road SUV.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

The popular Volkswagen Tiguan has been updated for 2022.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

As small SUVs go, inside and out, this is one of the more mature-looking offerings available today. 

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

Two digital instrument clusters are available, a standard 8-incher and an up-level 10.3-inch panel.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

For better or worse, touch-sensitive controls are offered in the updated Tiguan, both on the steering wheel and center stack. 

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

There are miles of legroom in the back of the Tiguan.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

This SUV's name badge has been moved to the center of the hatch, just underneath the VW logo. 

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

Do you like the updated Tiguan's styling?

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

Front and rear, the bumpers have been tweaked. 

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

Wheels between 17 and 20 inches are offered. 

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen

For more photos of the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
