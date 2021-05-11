2022 Volkswagen Tiguan gallery: Sensible shoes

Refreshed for the latest model year, the Tiguan has been mildly improved, though it's still a very middle-of-the-road SUV.
The popular Volkswagen Tiguan has been updated for 2022.
As small SUVs go, inside and out, this is one of the more mature-looking offerings available today.
Two digital instrument clusters are available, a standard 8-incher and an up-level 10.3-inch panel.
For better or worse, touch-sensitive controls are offered in the updated Tiguan, both on the steering wheel and center stack.
There are miles of legroom in the back of the Tiguan.
This SUV's name badge has been moved to the center of the hatch, just underneath the VW logo.
Do you like the updated Tiguan's styling?
Front and rear, the bumpers have been tweaked.
Wheels between 17 and 20 inches are offered.
For more photos of the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan, keep clicking through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.