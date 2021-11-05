Toyota announces 2022 Tundra pricing starting at $37,645

Enlarge Image Toyota

The Toyota Tundra is getting arguably its most significant (and most needed) update ever for the 2022 model year, and we're incredibly excited about it. We love how it looks; we love the massive tech upgrades that Toyota gave it, and we are very excited to get some more time behind the wheel. One thing we had been waiting on was how much it was going to cost, and thanks to an announcement made on Thursday by Toyota, now we know.

The base Tundra SR two-wheel drive, short-bed double cab model will set you back a very reasonable $37,645, including Toyota's $1,695 destination fee. That's not totally cheap or anything, but it still comes across as a good value, and it's not bad for what will be a reasonably well-equipped base model work truck and in line with the rest of the class.

What if you have some more cabbage to spend on your next truck? How high does the Tundra go before options? Well, for you, the top-tier 1794 Edition 4x4 crew cab will run you a cool $62,715, but that gets you all kinds of bells and whistles as well as all the vaguely Western-themed touches you can shake a stick at.

As an aside, you may be wondering why it's called the 1794 Edition? That's the year that the ranch on which Toyota's San Antonio assembly plant now sits was founded. Kinda cool, huh? Know what else is cool? The Tundra with the nonhybrid iForce V6 returns an EPA estimated 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined in 2WD SR trim. Four-wheel drive models fare slightly worse, as expected with 17/23/19 mpg, respectively.

The nonhybrid 2022 Toyota Tundra is set to hit dealers before the end of 2021, and the hybrid model will come next spring.

