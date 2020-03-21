2020 Suzuki Katana first ride: Techno-brutalist dream machine

Suzuki revived the Katana name -- one of motorcycling's most legendary.
The bike that took up the original Katana's mantle is similarly a big-displacement, inline-four-cylinder screamer.
Also like the original Katana, the new one embraces its weird, cyberpunk dystopian aesthetic.
Despite its throwback looks, it benefits from decent modern running gear, like brakes from Brembo.
The engine may not be a visual standout, but the legendary Suzuki K5 999-cc long-stroke four is a total peach.
Everything looks the part here, even the decals.
In case you forgot what you were riding.
The Katana costs around $14,000.
To me, that's a pretty fair price.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Suzuki Katana.