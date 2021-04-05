2022 Subaru BRZ shows off its STI performance accessories, looks dashing

Subaru

Will we ever see a proper Subaru BRZ STI? That we don't know, but the company's performance arm is busy putting its touch on a handful of parts and accessories for the upcoming sports car. Following the 2022 Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ's joint debut in Japan Sunday evening, the latter revealed a look at new parts on the way for the sports car.

Right now, the goods under development include a carbon-fiber rear wing, 18-inch forged BBS wheels, a performance muffler system and a flexible V bar for under the hood. Some side vent garnishes will also be available, at least in Japan. We'll have to wait and see if Subaru treats the US to the same goods, or if it has some other things in mind for North America.

The car really rocks a number of the accessories shown in the two photos provided, though I do think the 86 once again wears this design better than the BRZ. That's not to say the BRZ is a bad-looking car, but I prefer the sharper edges of the Toyota than the softer looks of the BRZ. The two cars share the main mechanical bits once again, namely a 2.4-liter flat-four engine that boosts horsepower and torque over the outgoing cars. The STI parts for the BRZ will hopefully augment the experience further when the going gets twisty. These cars aren't about quarter-mile times, after all.

The 2022 BRZ will launch this fall and its Toyota twin shouldn't be too far behind.