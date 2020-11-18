  • 2022 Subaru BRZ
This is the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ.

The BRZ is Subaru's rear-wheel-drive, two-door coupe.

There's a new 2.4-liter flat-four engine under the hood, producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard but a six-speed automatic is available.

Inside, the BRZ has a 7-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster and an 8-inch infotainment screen.

The updated styling looks good.

The LED headlights and daytime running lights look great.

The BRZ is light, tipping the scales at just over 2,800 pounds.

The 2022 BRZ should hit Subaru dealers in the fall of 2021.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Subaru's new coupe.

2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car

