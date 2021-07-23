Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Subaru BRZ keeps things affordable with $28,995 starting price

That many dollars gets you a load of standard equipment and a six-speed manual transmision.

2022 Subaru BRZEnlarge Image

It's still an affordable option if you need some fun in your life.

 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

Subaru and Toyota continue to carry the affordable sports car banner -- on Thursday, the former provided prices for the 2022 BRZ. This time around, the sports car starts at $28,995, which includes a $960 destination charge. For those keeping score at home, that's about $100 cheaper than a 2021 BRZ, and buyers will get more power and equipment with the latest car.

That equipment includes a 2.4-liter boxer-four engine with 228 horsepower, a six-speed manual transmission, Torsen limited-slip differential, LED headlights and an 8-inch touchscreen for your infotainment needs. The gauge cluster gets a makeover as well, with a 7-inch customizable digital display to keep the tachometer company. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come along for the ride this time, too. If you need the six-speed automatic instead of the stick, you're looking at $30,555 with all the same equipment.

But you can kit out your BRZ further with the Limited trims. Starting at $31,455 with the manual transmission, the coupe adds 18-inch wheels instead of the base 17-inch ones, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, extra active safety equipment, Ultrasuede upholstery inside and heated seats. Add the automatic transmission to this trim and you're looking at $33,255 before any other options.

The latest BRZ should keep the low-cost sports car faithful mighty happy with the price and equipment offered, and we can't wait to drive one. We'll see the latest coupe hit dealers this fall.

