2022 Porsche Taycan rocks retro colors, keeps it modern with Android Auto integration

Porsche's Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo are ready for updates, and on Tuesday, the brand revealed what we can expect from the 2022 models. And I hope you like retro color because it's a big part of said updates. The 2022 Taycan and its electric wagon variant gain new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus color options. In addition, the electric cars boast Android Auto integration and a new, optional remote parking system.

Let's talk about these new hues first. Porsche said it's well aware many colors crafted in the 1990s achieved a cult-like following, so it decided to make them available for the Taycan range. That includes the magnificent Rubystar, shown here, but other old-but-new choices like Acid Green, Moonlight Blue Metallic and more. Total, there are 65 of these Paint to Sample colors available atop the 17 hues the Taycan already offers. In addition, the Paint to Sample Plus option gives buyers the ability to concoct any color they'd like. Want a Taycan to match your phone case? Done.

Speaking of phones, the 2022 Taycan models adopt integrated Android Auto support. The electric cars already support native Apple CarPlay functions, such as Apple Music and Podcasts, but with Android Auto integration, Android users can now work directly with Porsche Communication Management. Drivers simply plug their phone in and their Taycan gains various Google/Android functions in the car, such as the Google Voice Assistant. Meanwhile, Porsche's onboard voice assistant is smarter than before and understands more natural language from passengers. The new models also gain updated graphics and great customization for PCM with five menu options, rather than three, to switch up.

While the Taycan's options sheet is already lengthy, a new feature joins the roster: remote parking assist. When equipped the 2022 Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo don't need a human behind the wheel to pull in and out of parking spots. The system will also control parking maneuvers for parallel and perpendicular parking and it all works via a smartphone app. Owners hold down the appropriate button and release to tell the Taycan to stop whatever movement. The car's sensors will also make sure there's actually enough space to park or execute a maneuver, too.

Porsche will ship the first 2022 Taycan models to dealers later this year, and so far, they've been a success. The brand noted sales are up year-over-year with 5,367 vehicles delivered so far in 2021.