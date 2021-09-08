2022 Mitsubishi Outlander gets IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is a surprising vehicle. It surprised us how much we liked it after feeling lukewarm at best about previous generations, and now, it's surprised us by snagging the coveted Top Safety Pick Plus award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, according to an announcement made by Mitsubishi on Monday. Though considering that it's mostly a Nissan Rogue under its skin, maybe we shouldn't be surprised after all.

Top Safety Pick Plus is the IIHS' highest honor, and getting it requires meeting or exceeding a ton of extremely stringent tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint tests.

It also requires that vehicles have crash avoidance tech that rates as advanced or superior for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes. Finally, there is a requirement for the vehicle's standard headlights to be rated as good or acceptable, and this is something that trips up a lot of vehicle manufacturers. If a car has headlights that qualify, but they're an option, then that vehicle can only get the lesser Top Safety Pick award.

"The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the most connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the US, and today, IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road," MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin said in a statement. "With this designation, and the industry's only standard third-row seating, Outlander is a great choice for modern families, and we can be really proud of that."

The 2022 Outlander is on sale now, with prices starting at $26,990, including a $1,195 destination fee.