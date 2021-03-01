2022 Mitsubishi Outlander's full trim and price list revealed

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Last month we saw the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander break cover, and at least in photos and on paper, it looks pretty great. We'll have to save a final verdict for when the Roadshow staff has a go in the SUV. But, if you're itching to race to a Mitsubishi dealer to take one home, the brand released full prices and trim information on Monday.

The company already said the new Outlander will start at $26,990 after a $1,195 destination charge for the base ES trim, but now we have the ever-important details about what the pricier trims come with. For just $1,000 more, buyers can take home an ES trim with the convenience package, which tosses in 20-inch wheels (pretty fancy for the price, honestly), and the car comes with Mitsu's connected car services for two years at no cost. If front-wheel drive won't do it, Super All-Wheel Control AWD is a $2,000 option.

If I'm thinking right, you're going to see a lot of Outlander ES Convenience-trimmed SUVs sitting at dealers. Why? With AWD and its respective bells and whistles, the SUV rings in at $29,790. With the standard gear onboard, it's a lot of car for under $30,000. The question will be if it's better than the RAV4 and CR-V to sway shoppers.

But, starting at $30,040, the Outlander SE trim makes a marked jump in the number of features baked in for the price. A 9-inch infotainment display is standard, and Mitsu tosses in heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a lot more tech. I think you'll see a lot of ES Convenience trims, but the SE trim is absolutely the competitive volume model. It ticks a lot of boxes for what buyers want most from a new car. There will also be an SE Tech Package that plops in a 12.3-inch display in front of the driver, Bose premium audio and a panoramic sunroof. Prices with the Tech Package start at $32,340.

Moving right along, the SEL trim takes things to a more premium level with standard leather upholstery, heated rear seats and three-zone climate control. The front passenger seat also gains memory function and the SE Tech Package's 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard here. The SEL Touring Package loads everything Mitsu offers for the 2022 Outlander with a heated steering wheel, a 10.8-inch head-up display and semianiline leather upholstery. Prices for the trims start at $33,140 and $35,840, respectively.

These will be the trims you'll see at dealer lots for the foreseeable future, but the Japanese automaker has a couple of special additions for the new Outlander's launch. There's the SE Launch Edition that costs $32,185 and sort of bundles the cool tech stuff scattered around other trims. The digital gauge cluster, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and a bundle of Amazon subscriptions on the house are all standard. Plus, the SE Launch Edition nabs some nifty puddle lights, too.

The other special Outlander is the SEL Launch Edition, which also bundles some Amazon subscriptions and includes the head-up display, heated steering wheel, puddle lights and more. It's sort of a cheaper SEL Touring Package, but only because it ditches the adaptive cruise control system in the process. And if you're wondering why the Amazon trials (Echo Auto and Prime Music), Mitsu partnered with the company to reveal the new SUV.

Now that you know the details, you can patiently wait for the first 2022 Outlander to reach dealers next month.