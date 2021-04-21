2022 Mini Hardtop Oxford Edition is the brand's least expensive US offering

Enlarge Image Mini

Want a new Mini but don't have much cash? The 2022 Oxford Edition Hardtop might be for you. Making its debut Wednesday, the Oxford Edition has all the same upgrades as other 2022 model year Minis but keeps its value-oriented packaging in line. The two-door Oxford Edition Hardtop comes in at just $20,600, including $850 for destination. If you'd like an extra set of doors, that'll be an additional $1,000.

The Oxford Edition offers silver or black 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, an Anthracite headliner and heated front seats. That's in addition to the new features that come on all refreshed 2022 Mini Hardtop models, including LED headlights, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital gauge cluster, forward-collision warning and lane-departure alert.

Compared to the standard Hardtop models, the Oxford Editions represent a savings of $3,150. Thanks to the additional standard equipment, Mini says the Oxford trims offer a $6,150 total value.

The catch to the Oxford Edition models is that they offer a limited array of extras and personalization options. Six exterior colors are available, paired with white or black roof and mirror caps. The only available upgrade is the $1,500 Oxford Plus pack, which adds a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (in place of a six-speed manual) and a panoramic sunroof.

Neat as the Oxford Edition is, we can't help wonder why its uplevel content is positioned as a discounted version of the base Hardtop. Like, why isn't this just the standard Mini Hardtop? No matter, it's great to see such a value-minded Mini in the company's lineup, especially as new car prices continue to soar. The two- and four-door Oxford Editions are available to order now.