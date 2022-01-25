2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts at $44,600

Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is back and better than ever with tons of S-Class tech and even some S-Class styling. We've known about the car for a while, but we were still in the dark about how much it would cost and how its trim stacks would shake out. Now, thanks to an announcement made by Mercedes on Tuesday, we're in the dark no longer.

The 2022 C-Class will be available initially in either all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive formats, and those models will be available in Premium, Exclusive or Pinnacle. The base model C300 Premium will start at $44,600, including a $1,050 destination fee. For that money, you get a reasonably well-equipped luxury sedan with features like a 12.3-inch digital dash, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 18-inch wheels, a sunroof and heated front seats. Adding all-wheel drive to the equation will tack an additional $2,000 onto the final price.

The middle-tier Exclusive trim adds a surround-view camera, Parktronic park assist, wireless device charging and a Burmester premium sound system. It also adds a $2,250 premium to the Premium trim's price. Going to the Pinnacle trim adds navigation, a heads-up display and Mercedes' rad augmented video navigation feature, which we loved in the S-Class. However, you'll have to decide if those features are enough to justify the $1,700 upcharge over the Exclusive trim.

The 2022 C300 uses a new turbocharged mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 48-volt mild hybrid system can also juice that output by 148 lb-ft of torque and up to 20 additional hp for short periods to help the C300 feel a little sportier off the line.

The 2022 C-Class is set to hit US dealers this spring.