2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

Mercedes' compact luxury sedan is like the S-Class flagship, downsized.
This is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and it's all new from the wheels up.
Based on a new, longer chassis and packing standard mild-hybrid tech, the C-Class is once again available in rear- or 4Matic all-wheel-drive spec.
The new cabin looks it -- check out the standard digital gauge cluster and portrait-oriented touchscreen running the latest version of MBUX infotainment. There's even a new streaming music service.
The C's front overhang is commendably short.
Yep, it's got headlights. We're betting Europeans will once again get smarter ones than what US regulations allow.
New two-piece rear taillamps draw to a point. Cargo room is unchanged at 17.9 cubic feet.
Yes, Mercedes revealed a fetching new station wagon variant. No, you still can't buy one in North America.
Benz will offer both a standard suspension with adaptive dampers and a firmer AMG Line setup, but air suspension will no longer be available.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-four backed by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. You can have any transmission you want, as long as it's a nine-speed automatic.
Power is quoted at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, but the electric motor enables a boost mode with 20 additional horses and a whopping 148 lb-ft.
Despite its lower overall height and a swoopy new look, Benz has actually carved out more interior space.
Mercedes is targeting a 10-15% improvement in fuel efficiency.
Whereas the previous-generation model was built in Alabama, US- and Canadian-bound 2022 models will be assembled in South Africa. Mercedes will also assemble the C-Class in Germany and China for other global markets.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives in US dealers early next year. We expect pricing information to arrive a bit closer to launch.
