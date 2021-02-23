2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

Mercedes' compact luxury sedan is like the S-Class flagship, downsized.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
1 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

This is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and it's all new from the wheels up.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Based on a new, longer chassis and packing standard mild-hybrid tech, the C-Class is once again available in rear- or 4Matic all-wheel-drive spec.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

The new cabin looks it -- check out the standard digital gauge cluster and portrait-oriented touchscreen running the latest version of MBUX infotainment. There's even a new streaming music service.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

The C's front overhang is commendably short.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
5 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Yep, it's got headlights. We're betting Europeans will once again get smarter ones than what US regulations allow.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

New two-piece rear taillamps draw to a point. Cargo room is unchanged at 17.9 cubic feet.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
7 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Yes, Mercedes revealed a fetching new station wagon variant. No, you still can't buy one in North America.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
8 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Benz will offer both a standard suspension with adaptive dampers and a firmer AMG Line setup, but air suspension will no longer be available.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
9 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-four backed by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. You can have any transmission you want, as long as it's a nine-speed automatic.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
10 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Power is quoted at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, but the electric motor enables a boost mode with 20 additional horses and a whopping 148 lb-ft.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
11 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Despite its lower overall height and a swoopy new look, Benz has actually carved out more interior space.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
12 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is targeting a 10-15% improvement in fuel efficiency.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
13 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Whereas the previous-generation model was built in Alabama, US- and Canadian-bound 2022 models will be assembled in South Africa. Mercedes will also assemble the C-Class in Germany and China for other global markets.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
14 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives in US dealers early next year. We expect pricing information to arrive a bit closer to launch.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
15 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
16 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
17 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
18 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
19 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
20 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
21 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
22 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
23 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
24 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
25 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
26 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
27 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
28 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
29 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
30 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
31 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
32 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
33 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
35 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
36 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
37 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
38 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
39 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
40 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
41 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
42 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
43 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
44 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
45 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
46 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
47 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
48 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
49 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

17 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

27 Photos
USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

USPS, Oshkosh Defense reveal Next Generation Delivery Vehicle

6 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

49 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

15 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

5 Photos
Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

12 Photos