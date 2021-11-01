Lexus debuts the 2022 LS with more standard safety tech and gorgeous Haku interior finishes

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus' LS series has always been an understated and, we feel, under-appreciated full-size luxury sedan. The 2022 model, which Lexus debuted on Friday, continues that trend but adds some nice-to-have features that should make it seriously worth considering when compared to its more expensive European rivals.

The changes to the LS for 2022 aren't exactly myriad, but they are well-considered, which we like. The most significant change comes in making Lexus' Safety System Plus 2.5 standard across all trim levels. Making safety equipment standard always wins points with us, so good job, Lexus. This suite of features is pretty impressive with adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, precollision system with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and road sign assist.

We also love the decision to make the Mark Levinson audio system available on all trim levels, including the base model. A Mark Levinson audio system consistently ranks as a high point on any Lexus vehicle, and now being able to get it on the base model is a good thing.

Also new for 2022 is the option on Luxury and Executive package-equipped vehicles to have hand-applied Haku trim on the doors. Haku is a hand-applied metal leaf, and its execution on the 2021 model LS was pretty stunning. Wider availability of this should help further distinguish the car from other vehicles in its class.

Beyond those changes, you still get a 416-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 442 pound-feet of torque. This is delivered with either rear or all-wheel drive as well as adaptive suspension, an available F-Sport package, and, blessedly, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2022 Lexus LS starts at $77,075, including a $1,075 destination fee, and is expected to hit dealers sometime before the end of 2021.