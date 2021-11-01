2022 Lexus LS stays sensible, adds safety and more luxe interior finish availability

Mark Levinson audio is available across the lineup too.
Lexus' flagship sedan gets some mild, but welcome tweaks for the 2022 model year.
The biggest of these is the move to make Lexus Safety System Plus 2.5 standard across all trim levels.
We also love that the excellent Mark Levinson audio system is now available on all trim levels.
Lexus also decided to expand the availability of the gorgeous hand-applied Haku interior finish to Luxury and Executive package-equipped models.
The LS gets its motivation from a twin-turbo V6 producing 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
Exterior styling changes are minimal, as expected.
The LS is still a bargain in its category.
The 2022 LS has a starting price of $77,075 including destination.
The infotainment system has historically been a weak point in Lexus models, but the move to ditch the touchpad for a touchscreen is welcome.
The 2022 LS comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.