2022 Lexus LS stays sensible, adds safety and more luxe interior finish availability

Mark Levinson audio is available across the lineup too.

Kyle Hyatt
2022 Lexus LS

Lexus' flagship sedan gets some mild, but welcome tweaks for the 2022 model year.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-007-scaled
The biggest of these is the move to make Lexus Safety System Plus 2.5 standard across all trim levels.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-008-scaled
We also love that the excellent Mark Levinson audio system is now available on all trim levels.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-009-scaled
Lexus also decided to expand the availability of the gorgeous hand-applied Haku interior finish to Luxury and Executive package-equipped models.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-010-scaled
The LS gets its motivation from a twin-turbo V6 producing 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-011-scaled
Exterior styling changes are minimal, as expected.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-012-scaled
The LS is still a bargain in its category.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-013-scaled
The 2022 LS has a starting price of $77,075 including destination.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-014-scaled
The infotainment system has historically been a weak point in Lexus models, but the move to ditch the touchpad for a touchscreen is welcome.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-015-scaled
The 2022 LS comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-016-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-017-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-018-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-019-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-020-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-021-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-022-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-001-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-002-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-003-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-004-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-005-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-023-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-024-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-025-scaled
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-026
2022-lexus-ls-500-luxury-027
