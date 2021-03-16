2022 Kia Stinger is even easier to love

With more power, more tech and more style, one of our favorite unsung heroes offers even more to like.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

Say hello to the updated Kia Stinger.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

The new LED taillights look great.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

Inside, a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen has Kia's most up-to-date infotainment system.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

You can get the Stinger with four- or six-cylinder power.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

Pricing isn't available just yet, but the 2022 Stinger should continue to be a great performance bargain.

2022 Kia Stinger
Kia

Look for the 2022 Stinger to hit Kia dealers in the spring.

2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster: Supercharged and Sexy

Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

BMW i4 revealed, four-door EV promises 300-mile range

Ford debuts new 2021 F-150 Police Responder pickup

2021 Lincoln Nautilus is a rolling sanctuary

