2022 Kia Stinger is even easier to love

With more power, more tech and more style, one of our favorite unsung heroes offers even more to like.
Say hello to the updated Kia Stinger.
The new LED taillights look great.
Inside, a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen has Kia's most up-to-date infotainment system.
You can get the Stinger with four- or six-cylinder power.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.
Pricing isn't available just yet, but the 2022 Stinger should continue to be a great performance bargain.
Look for the 2022 Stinger to hit Kia dealers in the spring.
