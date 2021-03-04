2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer set for production reveal this month

Save the date, Jeep aficionados, because we have a reveal time for the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer SUVs. While the brand did show off a Grand Wagoneer last year, that was actually just a concept vehicle. What we'll see on March 11 will be the real deal.

But, it shouldn't look terribly different from the concept. Perhaps a few tweaks here and there, but largely, what we saw back in September of 2020 will be on display for the production Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer, meanwhile, is a little more of a mystery. The SUV, minus the "Grand" prefix, should slot in as a more affordable version of the SUV and measure in a tad smaller, too, but is likely to keep a lot of the Grand Wagoneer's swagger. I don't think the concept was the most handsome thing ever, but it definitely possesses some of that hard-to-explain cool factor. Hopefully, Jeep decided to massage the somewhat-frumpy rear end a tad.

Enlarge Image Jeep

What will most likely still make it to production are the large number of screens scattered inside the cockpit. A total of seven find a home around the cabin, including one for the passenger to fiddle around with. But, the interior does look well crafted in concept form. The final test will be to see if the charm translates to whatever will roll off the assembly line.

We'll have full coverage of both SUVs' unveilings next week, so stay tuned and check out the teaser video above in the meantime.