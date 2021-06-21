2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer fuel economy shows no penalty for going 4WD

Enlarge Image Jeep

The mighty 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is inching closer to dealerships, but before you go kick the tires on one, the EPA Monday released final fuel economy estimates for the hulking SUV. Two thoughts: These figures are not shocking, and if you're buying one, fuel economy likely isn't a worry to you.

With that said, the new Grand Wagoneer returns an EPA-estimated 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined with power flowing to the rear wheels only. The estimates are identical for a four-wheel drive Grand Wagoneer, save for the highway figure that drops to 18 mpg. Noting that, there's really no penalty for selecting the 4WD version when it comes to fuel economy.

Power comes from a trusty 6.4-liter V8 that delivers 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. If you opt for the less posh Jeep Wagoneer, minus the "Grand," you get a 5.7-liter V8, but we don't have fuel economy estimates for that SUV just yet. Don't expect any gargantuan leaps in fuel economy from the smaller-displacement V8, though.

The Grand Wagoneer arrives in the second half of this year with an $88,995 starting price after a lofty $2,000 destination charge. Option one of the giant rigs up and you'll easily spend six figures on your new Grand Wagoneer.