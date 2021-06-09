2022 Jaguar I-Pace luxury EV gains faster charging, snappier infotainment system

Jaguar

Don't you forget about the Jaguar I-Pace. The nifty electric SUV returns for 2022 with even faster charging possible and a reworked infotainment system to make breezing through menus and tasks a snap. Jaguar revealed the updates on Wednesday as it prepares to put the 2022 I-Pace on sale later this year.

Drivers will certainly notice the big updates to the SUV's Pivi Pro infotainment system. With it, Jaguar boasted drivers can access 90% of "common tasks" with fewer than two taps on the screen. There's nothing worse than burying features behind too many screen taps. Also loaded into the latest infotainment system is the ability to display available charging stations nearby, and on longer drives, it can predict the I-Pace's charge level by the time drivers arrive at their destination.

When drivers do plug in, the SUV now features a quicker 11 kilowatt onboard charger to speed up charging times. A DC fast charging station will juice the battery with 63 miles of range in 15 minutes. The powertrain remains the same, though, with a big battery and two electric motors to produce 394 horsepower and 234 miles of range.

Other minor updates come to the 2022 model year as well, such as a refinished grille, new 3D surround-view camera and some new paint colors. Buyers will only find the I-Pace in a single trim, that being the HSE trim, and prices start at $71,050 before any tax credits or incentives.