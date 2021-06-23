2022 Infiniti QX60 unveiled with a much-needed interior overhaul

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The QX60 is one of the oldest cars in Infiniti's lineup, having originally gone on sale in the US as the JX in 2012. It's also been one of Infiniti's best-selling cars for years -- even taking the top sales spot in recent years -- and as a luxury three-row crossover it sits in one of the most competitive segments in the industry.

The new QX60's styling was closely previewed by last year's Monograph concept, so there aren't many surprises on that front. It's a lot more blocky and muscular than the old QX60 and the proportions are much less awkward. The bluff front end has a large hourglass grille and slim LED headlights with a "piano key" design, while the rear gets LED taillights connected by a black strip, chrome diffuser accents and a smooth tailgate.

I think the QX60 looks best from the side, where there's subtle horizontal lines and some nice sculpting to the doors and rear fender. Only the Autograph will get the two-tone black roof, but every QX60 has the cool glazed D-pillars and chrome window trim that gives the SUV a floating roof look. I particularly like the Infiniti script stamped into the lower section of the grille and the side-skirt trim, as well as the intricate pattern in the grille.

Also unsurprising is the QX60's mechanicals. It rides on the same platform as the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, which is a modified version of the outgoing model's chassis. The 114.2-inch wheelbase is identical to the old QX60 and the new car is actually 2.4 inches shorter at 198.2 inches long. The new car is about an inch taller and the track width has been increased by over an inch. Powering the QX60 is the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 as before, still making 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, but it now uses a 9=speed automatic transmission instead of a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive is optional and Infiniti says the new QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds, a 1,000-pound increase.

The big changes are apparent on the inside. Gone is Infiniti's maligned dual-screen setup, with the QX60 getting a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen sitting atop the dashboard. It can also be controlled with a knob and some buttons on the center console, as Infiniti says some of its customers prefer that. The QX60 is also available with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.8-inch head-up display. While it's functionally a lot better than the old systems, the graphics are the same as what's found in other newer Nissan products.

The rest of the interior both looks and feels pretty nice, especially in the top-of-the-line Autograph trim (seen in all of these photos) that I got to experience in person ahead of the QX60's reveal. The dash is topped by quilted leather and dark wood trim, the central air vents extend across the dash and the climate controls are found on a new touch-sensitive panel with haptic feedback. The steering wheel and electronic shifter are new and the door cards look a lot sleeker than before.

Most trim levels get a three-person second-row bench seat, but the Autograph model has captain's chairs with an easily removable center console between them. Regardless of configuration the second-row seats can be slid and tilted forward at the touch of a button for easy access to the third row, even with a car seat attached. The third row can be manually folded flat and electronically raised back up and the cargo area has extra storage under the floor. According to Infiniti's figures the QX60 has slightly less interior space than before, but the space that it has is optimized for usability and comfort. With the third row folded there's more cargo room than before, too.

The QX60 has a slew of new features and tech items to keep it competitive. A larger panoramic sunroof is standard (it was optional on the old model), as is a power lift gate. Every QX60 also gets three-zone automatic climate control, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay and a wi-fi hotspot, while wireless charging is optional. Other options include a heated steering wheel, a 17-speaker Bose sound system, a motion-activated liftgate, a digital rear-view mirror and 20-inch wheels. Every QX60 has heated front seats with 8-way power adjustment and they're available with ventilation and massage functions; the second row can be heated and ventilated, too.

Standard safety features include forward collision warning, automated emergency braking with pedestrian detecting and rear automated emergency braking. Nissan's ProPilot adaptive cruise control tech with stop and go, traffic sign recognition and adaptive headlights are among the available features.

Infiniti says the 2022 QX60 will go on sale in late 2021. Pricing and full trim level details will be released in the coming months, but don't expect the new QX60 to carry a starting price much higher than the 2021 model's $45,375 base cost. The fully loaded Autograph model should top out around $60K.