2022 Infiniti Q50 still exists and gets wireless Apple CarPlay in round of updates

If you're not counting model years, the Infiniti Q50 is a whopping 8 years old now, but the Japanese luxury brand isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Instead, the 2022 Q50 arrives with more standard equipment and a starting price of $43,125 after a $1,025 destination charge. And it's not just a value play, because the Q50's entry-level Pure trim is out. The car used to start at $37,645, but the Luxe trim now serves as the new entry-level car.

That new standard equipment is pretty generous, though. Real leather washes over the seats, Bose Performance Series audio is now stuffed into the doors, dash and other trim pieces with a total of 16 speakers and the sedan receives wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. All of that comes baked into the new starting price. Android users are still out of luck and will need to plug in to use Android Auto via a USB-A or USB-C port.

If you're comparing this apples-to-apples, there's still a $400 price increase over the 2021 model, since the Pure trim is no longer. And if you want all-wheel drive for your Q50, that's an extra $2,000. Move up to the Q50 Sensory trim and you're looking at a $48,825 car and the Q50 Red Sport 400 costs $56,975.

Each car still rocks a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Luxe and Sensory trims make 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, while the Red Sport 400 makes 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, as its name implies. There aren't any changes to the sedan's powertrain.

The new cars will start shipping into Infiniti dealers this week. At this point, the sedan's future feels incredibly unclear, so if you want a Q50, nab one soon. And make it the Red Sport 400, why don't you.