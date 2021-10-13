2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line nabs a Night Edition for the blackout look

Enlarge Image Hyundai

It's lights out for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line -- the sedan's in for a new Night Edition to darken the design. On Tuesday, Hyundai revealed the Sonata N Line Night Edition as a factory blackout package that definitely looks the part.

This car will come in Phantom Black, above, or buyers can opt to let the black accents stand out more if they choose a Quartz White exterior hue instead. Those accents and details include matte black 19-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber reinforced plastic rear spoiler, dark chrome badges and red brake calipers. The N logo on the wheels also features the same CFRP look as the spoiler. All these touches come on top of the typical N Line goods, mind you.

Opting for the N Line model over a standard Sonata trim nets buyers a sportier suspension, a stiffer chassis and a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine that makes 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

The good news is this Night Edition doesn't jack the price up astronomically. After a $1,025 destination charge, the price tag sits at $34,750 compared to $33,295 for the standard N Line. If you really want one, be sure to act quickly -- Hyundai only plans to build 1,000 of them for the US.