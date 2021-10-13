/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition goes dark

If you don't like black, you can still get the black accents with a white paint color, however.

Sean Szymkowski
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is here to darken the mood. In a good way.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
All the black accents combined with a black exterior create a factory blackout look.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
The accents include matte black 19-inch wheels.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
Dark chrome badges are part of the package.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
The Sonata wears all the elements quite well.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
Red brake calipers provide a pop of color.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
Hyundai only plans to build 1,000 of these cars. 

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
Prices start at $34,750 after destination.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
Keep scrolling to see more of the Sonata N Line Night Edition!

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition
