2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: How to watch the pickup truck's reveal

Hyundai's making a pickup truck, and we're going to see it very shortly.

After six long years from when we first saw the concept, Hyundai's finally ready to show us its first pickup truck ready for production: the Santa Cruz. With the reveal set for 9 a.m. PT/noon ET, we're very close, friends.

In a couple of teasers, Hyundai showed off the truck's very wild design, which sort of wears the Tucson's front clip but erases the rear end for a truck bed instead. The subcompact truck will basically have no competitors when it arrives, though the Ford Maverick will have something to say about that in the near future.

Stay tuned for the reveal in just a couple hours, or in the meantime, check out the Roadshow News Recap below as Reviews Editor Craig Cole and myself discuss and speculate about the pickup.

