2022 Honda Civic already costs more as prices rise

The new 2021 Civics just hit dealers, but unless you already snagged one, you're going to pay more.

2022 Honda CivicEnlarge Image

Already a smidge costlier.

 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

New car buyers really can't catch a break between rising prices and an inventory shortage. Unfortunately, if you're shopping the 2022 Honda Civic, which just hit dealers a couple months ago, there's already a price increase. Cars Direct reported this past Friday the new compact car received a $220 bump. Part of that comes from the destination charge, which rises to $1,015, up from $995. The other portion tacks right onto the MSRP for a Civic LX.

The report cited a letter sent to dealers explaining the cost increase as of October. Honda did not immediately return a request for comment on the price changes, but Honda's consumer site does show the 2022 model year destination charge up to $1,015. We'll update this price story if and when the automaker gets back to us with final information.

The $200 price bump isn't just for the base LX trim, however. Every Civic trim now costs an additional $200 across the board. Cars Direct pointed out the increase actually makes the Civic hatchback just $1,000 more expensive than the sedan, which could persuade quite a few buyers into the hatch. More utility is a good thing in this market.

The Civic party won't slow down. Honda on Monday teased the hot Type R variant, and we should receive a new Civic Si before the Type R arrives next year. Just don't go looking for a Civic coupe. Honda killed the two door model last year.

