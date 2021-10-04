2022 Honda Civic already costs more as prices rise

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

New car buyers really can't catch a break between rising prices and an inventory shortage. Unfortunately, if you're shopping the 2022 Honda Civic, which just hit dealers a couple months ago, there's already a price increase. Cars Direct reported this past Friday the new compact car received a $220 bump. Part of that comes from the destination charge, which rises to $1,015, up from $995. The other portion tacks right onto the MSRP for a Civic LX.

The report cited a letter sent to dealers explaining the cost increase as of October. Honda did not immediately return a request for comment on the price changes, but Honda's consumer site does show the 2022 model year destination charge up to $1,015. We'll update this price story if and when the automaker gets back to us with final information.

The $200 price bump isn't just for the base LX trim, however. Every Civic trim now costs an additional $200 across the board. Cars Direct pointed out the increase actually makes the Civic hatchback just $1,000 more expensive than the sedan, which could persuade quite a few buyers into the hatch. More utility is a good thing in this market.

The Civic party won't slow down. Honda on Monday teased the hot Type R variant, and we should receive a new Civic Si before the Type R arrives next year. Just don't go looking for a Civic coupe. Honda killed the two door model last year.