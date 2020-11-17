2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

The production Civic will look basically identical to this when it goes on sale next year.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

This is the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype, an extremely close preview of the upcoming eleventh-generation Civic sedan.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

Honda says this prototype is nearly identical to how the production Civic will look.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

It's a much cleaner look than the current model, with minimal surfacing and simpler detailing.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

The Sport version of the Civic will likely be the closest match to the looks of the prototype.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

No interior photo has been released, but this rendering shows a slick design with a large touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

The new Civic will ride on the same platform as the current model.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

While a manual transmission won't be offered on the base sedan, the hatchback will get a manual as an option.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

Following this sedan and the yet-to-be-revealed hatchback will be a sporty Si sedan and a high-performance Type R hatch.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Honda

Honda says the production Civic sedan will debut in spring 2021.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Prototype
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more photos of the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype.

