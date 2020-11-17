2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

The production Civic will look basically identical to this when it goes on sale next year.
This is the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype, an extremely close preview of the upcoming eleventh-generation Civic sedan.
Honda says this prototype is nearly identical to how the production Civic will look.
It's a much cleaner look than the current model, with minimal surfacing and simpler detailing.
The Sport version of the Civic will likely be the closest match to the looks of the prototype.
No interior photo has been released, but this rendering shows a slick design with a large touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster.
The new Civic will ride on the same platform as the current model.
While a manual transmission won't be offered on the base sedan, the hatchback will get a manual as an option.
Following this sedan and the yet-to-be-revealed hatchback will be a sporty Si sedan and a high-performance Type R hatch.
Honda says the production Civic sedan will debut in spring 2021.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more photos of the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype.
