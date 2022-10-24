2022 GMC Hummer EV Recalled for Improperly Sealed Batteries

Most cars make for pretty terrible boats. When water seeps between a car's various cracks and crevices, it can wreak all sorts of havoc. Thus, it's important to make sure all the relevant parts of a car are well sealed against such kinds of intrusion. If they aren't, what results is a recall like this one.

General Motors has issued a recall for 735 examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, in addition to 89 examples of the BrightDrop EV600 electric van. Both vehicles rely on GM's Ultium electric-vehicle platform. The affected vehicles carry build dates between Nov. 9, 2021 and Sept. 28, 2022.

The issue comes from the EVs' battery packs. According to the defect report filed with NHTSA, certain flanges on these battery packs "may not have been properly primed or electrocoated," which could prevent the packs' urethane sealant from adhering correctly. This could allow water to enter the battery pack, causing a malfunction. If this were to happen, the driver would likely receive a series of malfunction indicators on the gauge cluster and the vehicle may not start.

GM discovered this issue after receiving two field reports, in addition to an internal report regarding one of the automaker's own test vehicles. After inspecting the vehicles in question, GM found the potential defect and decided to initiate a voluntary safety recall. As of this writing, GM does not have a proper fix in place and is still working to develop a permanent remedy. The supplier in charge of its battery packs has already fixed the issue on its assembly line. Owners will be notified starting in late November, but dealers should have already received information from GM regarding this recall.

"GM is working quickly to finalize the repair procedure and notify affected customers," wrote a GM spokesperson in an emailed statement to CNET. The automaker also noted that it is "not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this condition."