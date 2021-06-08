2022 Ford Maverick: Here's full pricing and how to reserve yours

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's most budget-friendly pickup truck has finally made its debut, and if you're the same kind of nerd as us, you probably want to know how you can preorder a 2022 Maverick, how much it costs, as well as what spec you should get. Luckily, we've already done the legwork and we're here to tell you what you need to know.

First of all, if you want to put in a reservation, it will only cost you $100, and that deposit is fully refundable if you should decide suddenly that you don't need this little Ford in your life for any reason. You can put in your reservation at www.Ford.com/Maverick.

Now, we get to the fun stuff, which is figuring out which Maverick will be best for you. Of course, the base, front-wheel-drive hybrid model's $19,995 price tag (plus delivery fee) is going to be a huge incentive for people to consider the Maverick in the first place. As with nearly any new vehicle, however, the base model probably won't be the one you want to get unless you're buying it as a work truck.

Enlarge Image Ford

That sub-$20,000 MSRP will grab the headlines, but you should know that this truck can get a lot more expensive. Ford says the range-topping Maverick First Edition all-wheel-drive model with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine will run you a not-inconsiderable $38,480 ($36,985 plus destination fee), and that's hardly chump change. There will be plenty of people who go big on the Maverick, but given the target audience for this little truck, that's probably not where most buyers will land.

2022 Ford Maverick starting prices Trim Engine Drive Cost (including destination fee) XL 2.5-liter hybrid FWD $21,490 XLT 2.5-liter hybrid FWD $23,775 Lariat 2.5-liter hybrid FWD $26,985 First Edition 2.5-liter hybrid FWD $33,680 XL 2.0-liter turbo FWD $22,585 XLT 2.0-liter turbo FWD $24,860 Lariat 2.0-liter turbo FWD $28,070 XL 2.0-liter turbo AWD $24,795 XLT 2.0-liter turbo AWD $27,080 Lariat 2.0-liter turbo AWD $30,290 First Edition 2.0-liter turbo AWD $36,985

Based on what we know so far, we'd probably spec our Maverick as a front-wheel-drive XLT model with the hybrid setup for maximum value and fuel economy balanced with a good sprinkling of modern conveniences and tech. This trim is priced at $23,775. Of course, if you need all-wheel drive, that bumps the price up by another $3,305, but it also gets you the much more powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine -- presumably at a significant cost to fuel economy (the Blue Oval hasn't shared this model's efficiency figures).

For comparison, today's midsize Ranger starts at $26,910 including $1,195 destination, fee while the much-larger F-150 in its most basic form will cost you $30,635 (including $1,695 destination). Both of those models go way up in price relatively quickly, so the Maverick can still make a lot of sense for the money.

We won't know for sure until we drive it, but this latest Ford not only seems to be an excellent alternative for someone who doesn't need a full-size or even a midsize pickup, its low entry price and fuel efficiency could entice more than a few people shopping regular compact economy cars, too.