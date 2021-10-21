2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid is nearly sold out

Enlarge Image Ford

The new Ford Maverick compact pickup is a real back-to-basics truck. It ain't fancy and it can't rip a giant sequoia out of the ground like some diesel-powered dualies can, but it probably does 75% of what 75% of today's truck owners need. Throw in amazing fuel economy and a bargain-basement starting price and the Maverick is practically guaranteed to be a showroom success. In fact, it's already proven to be so popular, on Thursday Ford announced the hybrid model is basically sold out.

According to the automaker, demand for this fuel-sipping trucklette has been strong, which is great news for Ford, less so if you want to own one of these things. Production of the 2022 hybrid model is expected to be fully spoken for by early next month. If you're aiming to park one of these Mavericks in your garage, you'd better act fast. According to a release from Ford, "Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids have been reserved, ordering … will close until reopening next summer." Yep, get that reservation in ASAP of you'll be waiting months.



If there's any good news, you can still get your hands on a conventionally powered Maverick. The non-hybrid model, which features a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, is available to order. Examples are on their way to customers right now.

The Maverick Hybrid is significantly less potent than that (it's also only available with front-wheel drive), having just 191 electrified ponies in its under-hood stable. The tradeoff for this giddy-up deficit is, of course, stellar fuel economy. This truck is expected to return 42 mpg city, enough to make it the most-efficient pickup in America. Ford is proud to point out that's better around-town fuel economy than a Honda Civic, an excellent small car renowned for its miserliness.

If you were proactive and already placed an order for a Maverick Hybrid, these gasoline-electric trucks should begin shipping in December. Expect them to start arriving in customer hands in January 2022, which is just around the corner.