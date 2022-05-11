2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Our Initial Towing Numbers and Impressions

Last week, Ford invited me down to San Antonio, Texas to sample a wealth of F-150 Lightnings, ranging from the base Pro model all the way up to some very well-equipped Platinum trims. You can read my full impressions on the F-150 Lightning here, but if you're like me, you're wondering one thing in particular: Just how good is it as a tow rig?

Well, in addition to a bunch of trucks, Ford also had a wealth of cargo and trailers to haul and tow, and I wasted no time in hitting the road with as many as possible to get some impressions -- and, more importantly, some figures.

Now, before I give those impressions and ratings, I want to clarify that this was a very limited driving loop that I had access to for testing with trailers. The route was a little over 15 miles long and was generally low speed, crossing rural Texan roads sometimes little wider than the trailers themselves. In other words, if you're towing a high-drag trailer at high speeds, your numbers are going to be considerably worse than what I saw here. I hope to do some far more comprehensive range testing of the Lightning in due time, but with that major caveat in place, here's what I saw.

When it came to capability, the F-150 Lightning didn't disappoint. I sampled trailers weighing 5,000 and 9,500 pounds, the latter being just 500 pounds short of the F-150 Lightning's maximum towing capacity when equipped with the extended range, 131-kilowatt-hour battery pack and the max trailer tow package. Despite being so close to its maximum, the truck accelerated cleanly and slowed with no more drama. I had no steep hills at my disposal for testing, but the truck was tested in extreme temperatures with maximum load and offers extended cooling to keep those sensitive battery cells from getting too warm.

But of course with an EV it's not just about capability, it's about range, and range estimation is a huge part of the game. Here, Ford put in some extra effort to ensure accurate readings even when towing. The F-150 Lightning, when equipped with the max trailer tow and tow technology packages, includes all the same advanced towing features that the regular F-150 does. This means it'll help you line up the ball with the hitch, make reversing out of a tight spot a breeze, and can even sound an alarm if your trailer is disconnected. A key part of this functionality is the ability to create trailer profiles, including details about the size and weight of your trailer.

This is doubly important with the F-150 Lightning because those profiles now help calculate the range of your truck. The Lightning considers the data about your trailer, plus the topographical information about your route and even the current weather information, to give you a reading on just how far it thinks you'll make it before needing to stop for some juice.

And how far will you make it? I saw estimated ranges in the 150- to 160-mile ballpark with the extended range battery pack and either of the trailers. When driving the route mentioned above, the truck showed an indicated average consumption of between 1.1 to 1.4 miles per kilowatt-hour. Since that extended pack offers 131 kWh, that again points to a range right around 160 miles.

Enlarge Image Ford

That's half the 320-mile EPA-estimated range, which may seem alarmingly poor, but as someone who's dragged an Airstream for hundreds of miles on the highway, I can tell you that even a relatively aerodynamic trailer can have a similar impact on your gas-powered rig's consumption. The difference, of course, is that you can gas up a lot faster than you can recharge a Lightning. Additionally, most high-speed charging stations aren't set up for trailers, which could make for some awkward and lengthy pit stops.

Remember, though, that it's early days still. Electric trucks are in their infancy and so the infrastructure needed to support them is even more nascent. Also remember that, for those truck owners who actually do tow anything, most of them aren't going very far. If your towing needs require greater stamina, well, I have some good news: Ford will be very happy to sell you a gas-powered truck.

As to these numbers, one final reminder that this is all very preliminary. I hope to do some more significant range testing once we get a Lightning for a longer loan and a full review.

Editors' note: Travel costs related to this story were covered by the manufacturer, which is common in the auto industry. The judgments and opinions of CNET's staff are our own and we do not accept paid editorial content.