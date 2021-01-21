Updated 2022 Buick Enclave teased

Enlarge Image Buick

The updated 2022 Buick Enclave three-row utility vehicle was unveiled in top-shelf Avenir trim on Thursday during an online media presentation about the recently introduced 2021 Buick Envision crossover.

The new Enclave is on the receiving end of a significant update that should refine its exterior styling and further improve its already spacious interior. "Yes, it is a major refresh for the Enclave," said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of the Buick and GMC brands while answering questions during the presentation.

Inside, the Enclave gains a new push-pull-style electronic gear selector, likely similar to what you get in the new Envision. The top-end Avenir model should also offer more-premium materials including diamond patterns on its seating surfaces and other trim, though, disappointingly, no photos of the vehicle's cabin have been shared.

Enlarge Image Buick

The Enclave is the Tri Shield brand's de facto flagship model. Living up to that standard, historically, it's been a pretty nice SUV, one with room for the whole family. Of course, he's probably a bit biased, but Aldred said, "I'm delighted about this one," so the new Enclave ought to be handsome and upscale like other recent Buicks.

Further details about the new 2022 Enclave have not been shared, but you can expect the Buick brand's latest and greatest to go on sale at some point this year. Expect more information about this product to be released in the coming months.