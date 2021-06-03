The 2022 Buick Enclave is quietly confident

Giving comfort-minded motorists more of what they want, Buick unveiled the redesigned 2022 Enclave SUV on Thursday. This premium three-row SUV gains an extra helping of technology and enhanced styling, both inside and out, though you may not notice any major changes, at least at first glance.

If you can't spot the differences between this Enclave and the outgoing model, that's OK. This is a pretty stealthy update. The vehicle's grille and headlamps were restyled, the front and rear fascias are subtly tweaked and fresh wheel designs are offered. Separating the top-shelf Avenir model from the rest of the Enclave pack, it gets a unique grille with a mesh texture instead of more traditional bars. Additionally, the Avenir's front and rear ends look slightly different, the taillights are distinct and it comes with body-color sill trim for a more cohesive look. Of course, it also features special Avenir emblems inside and out.

Under the hood, nothing has really changed for 2022. A familiar 3.6-liter V6 engine gives the Enclave its hustle, cranking out 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, exactly the same as the current model. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, routing twist to either the front or all four tires.

Nothing is official just yet, but since this powertrain carries over, the Enclave's fuel economy shouldn't change. For reference, front-drive examples currently return 18 mpg around town and 26 mpg on highway drives. Combined, they're rated at 21 mpg. Models fitted with all-wheel drive are 1 mpg less efficient on each drive cycle, which isn't too shabby. New for 2022, a dedicated hardware button has been added to the dashboard so you can disable the fuel-saving stop-start system -- you know, if wasting gasoline is how you get your jollies.

Not surprisingly, subtle is the name of the game inside this updated SUV as well. The cabin's design and layout are very familiar. There's a flowing, almost windswept dashboard and lots of squishy-soft plastics. Expect plenty of passenger space in the second- and third-row seats, just like before. In bigger news, the center console was redesigned and so was the electronic shifter. Gone is that silly gear selector that looked like a candy-bar cell phone from about 2004. It's been replaced by a much more stylish (and likely more ergonomic) push-button array, which looks clean and elegant on the console.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

In keeping with its unique exterior styling, the Avenir model features distinctive trim, special patterns stitched on the seat covers and bright sill-plate accents in the cargo area. Ventilated and massaging front chairs are offered, too, and so is an active suspension system with Continuous Damping Control. These features should help the Avenir distance itself from lesser Enclaves, if not necessarily stand out from other premium SUVs.

One of the most important changes made to the Buick Enclave for 2022 is the addition of advanced assistance tech. Buick Driver Confidence Plus, a suite of nine aids, is standard on every model. This includes amenities like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams and more.

Naturally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which offer wireless connectivity, are standard equipment, too. As for options, this refreshed Enclave also offers goodies like a rear camera mirror, a color head-up display and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

While official pricing has not been announced, the outgoing Buick Enclave starts at 41 grand and change. Expect the refreshed 2022 model to be all over that figure like gravy on a chicken-fried steak. Vehicles typically get a few bucks more expensive each year, and this one will likely be no exception, but Buick spokes folks say the difference should be minimal. Go cray-cray and load an Avenir model up with every available option and you should have no trouble pushing it past the $60,000 threshold.

For 2022, not that much has changed with the Buick Enclave, but it's still nice to see the tri-shield brand refining this three-row SUV. The refreshed Enclave is slated to go on sale in the fall, so look for it at dealerships then.